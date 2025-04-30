Latest PTA QoS Report Ranks Jazz Lowest Among Mobile Operators in AJK
In the latest Quality of Service (QoS) survey conducted by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in the first quarter of 2025, Jazz has emerged as the weakest performer among all cellular mobile operators in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). The findings are based on an extensive field assessment carried out in multiple areas across the region, where PTA evaluated voice, SMS, and broadband performance under the Cellular Mobile Network QoS Regulations 2021.
Jazz was consistently ranked at the bottom in nearly every category. According to PTA’s rankings, Jazz stood 4th in coverage, throughput, browsing, voice, and SMS services, while it was only slightly better in latency, ranking third. This comprehensive underperformance raises serious concerns about the quality of service being provided by Pakistan’s largest telecom operator in the AJK region.
Overall Survey Metrics
The broader survey, comprising 8985 voice calls and SMS tests and over 16,131 broadband performance samples, revealed that Jazz’s average download throughput stood at just 4.0 Mbps, among the lowest of all operators. Its webpage loading time was 6.9 seconds, while the latency measured 122.2 milliseconds — all indicators of subpar service in terms of user experience.
|Operator
|Download Throughput (Mbps)
|Webpage Loading Time (sec)
|Latency (ms)
|SCOM
|8.2
|14.1
|76
|Zong
|16.7
|15.9
|206.2
|Ufone
|3.8
|2.7
|68.4
|Telenor
|9.9
|3.4
|198.12
|Jazz
|4.0
|6.9
|122.2
Although Ufone showed the lowest throughput (3.8 Mbps), it compensated with the fastest webpage loading time (2.7 seconds) and the best latency performance (68.4 ms). Jazz, on the other hand, delivered below-average results across all these parameters, with no area of strength.
PTA’s Official Rankings
When assessing the operators across different service dimensions, PTA’s final rankings further highlighted Jazz’s deteriorating performance. Jazz was placed at the bottom in five out of six key metrics, making it the only operator to perform this poorly across the board.
PTA Ranking of Cellular Mobile Operators (AJK Survey)
|Cellular Mobile Operator
|Coverage
|Throughput
|Latency
|Browsing
|Voice
|SMS
|Jazz
|4th
|4th
|3rd
|4th
|4th
|4th
|Zong 4G
|2nd
|1st
|3rd
|3rd
|4th
|1st
|Ufone 4G
|2nd
|5th
|1st
|1st
|2nd
|1st
|Telenor
|3rd
|3rd
|3rd
|2nd
|1st
|1st
|SCOM
|1st
|2nd
|2nd
|1st
|3rd
|2nd
While Zong led in throughput, Ufone’s strong performance in latency, browsing, and SMS services secured its position as a well-balanced provider despite lower download speeds. Telenor led in voice quality, while SCOM topped coverage, indicating healthy competition in AJK, except for Jazz, which failed to deliver acceptable service in any single metric.
The PTA survey raises red flags for Jazz subscribers in AJK, especially considering its national stature. The findings indicate the urgent need for Jazz to reevaluate its infrastructure and investment in the region to ensure fair competition and better consumer satisfaction.
