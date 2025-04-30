Latest PTA QoS Report Ranks Jazz Lowest Among Mobile Operators in AJK

In the latest Quality of Service (QoS) survey conducted by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in the first quarter of 2025, Jazz has emerged as the weakest performer among all cellular mobile operators in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). The findings are based on an extensive field assessment carried out in multiple areas across the region, where PTA evaluated voice, SMS, and broadband performance under the Cellular Mobile Network QoS Regulations 2021.

Jazz was consistently ranked at the bottom in nearly every category. According to PTA’s rankings, Jazz stood 4th in coverage, throughput, browsing, voice, and SMS services, while it was only slightly better in latency, ranking third. This comprehensive underperformance raises serious concerns about the quality of service being provided by Pakistan’s largest telecom operator in the AJK region.

Overall Survey Metrics

The broader survey, comprising 8985 voice calls and SMS tests and over 16,131 broadband performance samples, revealed that Jazz’s average download throughput stood at just 4.0 Mbps, among the lowest of all operators. Its webpage loading time was 6.9 seconds, while the latency measured 122.2 milliseconds — all indicators of subpar service in terms of user experience.

Operator Download Throughput (Mbps) Webpage Loading Time (sec) Latency (ms) SCOM 8.2 14.1 76 Zong 16.7 15.9 206.2 Ufone 3.8 2.7 68.4 Telenor 9.9 3.4 198.12 Jazz 4.0 6.9 122.2

Although Ufone showed the lowest throughput (3.8 Mbps), it compensated with the fastest webpage loading time (2.7 seconds) and the best latency performance (68.4 ms). Jazz, on the other hand, delivered below-average results across all these parameters, with no area of strength.

PTA’s Official Rankings

When assessing the operators across different service dimensions, PTA’s final rankings further highlighted Jazz’s deteriorating performance. Jazz was placed at the bottom in five out of six key metrics, making it the only operator to perform this poorly across the board.

PTA Ranking of Cellular Mobile Operators (AJK Survey)