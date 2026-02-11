Latest Report Reveals Pakistan’s Mobile Network Performance Across Different Categories

Pakistan’s four major mobile operators delivered mixed results across speed, coverage, gaming, and reliability metrics in Opensignal’s February 2026 Mobile Network Experience Report, covering the period from Oct 1 to Dec 29, 2025. The findings do not point to a single dominant network. Instead, Jazz, Zong, and Ufone each lead in different categories. The report was released amid the ongoing transition following PTCL’s acquisition of Telenor Pakistan, with networks still reported separately during integration.

Video streaming: Jazz and Zong share the lead

In Video Experience (0–100 points), Jazz scored 46.5 while Zong recorded 46.2, with Opensignal recognizing them as joint winners due to statistical overlap. Ufone followed at 42.6, and Telenor trailed at 34.9.

The narrow margin between Jazz and Zong suggests comparable streaming quality at the top, while Telenor’s lower score highlights a noticeable gap in user experience.

Gaming: Ufone emerges strongest

For Games Experience, which measures latency and responsiveness in multiplayer gaming, Ufone posted the highest score at 47.9 points, outperforming Zong (42.6), Jazz (39.3), and Telenor (37.3).

Although Ufone leads this category, overall scores remain below 50, indicating room for improvement across all operators.

Speed performance: Zong leads, Telenor lags

In Download Speed Experience, Zong topped the rankings at 18.2 Mbps, narrowly ahead of Jazz at 17.6 Mbps. Ufone recorded 12.2 Mbps, while Telenor posted 6.6 Mbps, significantly behind competitors.

The pattern repeated in Upload Speed Experience, where Zong led again at 7.1 Mbps, followed by Jazz (6.4 Mbps), Ufone (3.9 Mbps), and Telenor (2.3 Mbps).

The results position Zong as the clear speed leader in this reporting period, while Telenor remains the weakest performer in throughput metrics.

Coverage and availability: Jazz leads reach, Zong leads uptime

In Coverage Experience (0–10 scale), Jazz secured the highest score at 7.0, ahead of Zong (5.9), Telenor (5.2), and Ufone (4.0). This suggests Jazz has the strongest geographic footprint among the four.

However, in Time on Network—measuring the percentage of time users remain connected to any signal — Zong led with 96.5%, compared to Jazz (92.9%), Ufone (92.6%), and Telenor (91.6%).

In Time on 4G, Jazz topped the category at 94.2%, followed by Zong (89.9%), Telenor (89.3%), and Ufone (87.2%).

The results indicate that while Jazz performs strongest in 4G availability and coverage footprint, Zong maintains the highest overall connection uptime.

Consistency and reliability: split outcome

In Consistent Quality, which measures how often networks meet minimum thresholds for demanding applications, Ufone ranked first at 29.3%, narrowly ahead of Zong (29.1%). Jazz recorded 27.0%, and Telenor scored 23.8%.

In Reliability Experience (100–1000 scale), Zong achieved the highest score at 650, followed by Ufone (594), Jazz (572) and Telenor (563).

The findings show Zong leading in overall reliability, while Ufone slightly edges out competitors in delivering consistent performance across applications.

The report underscores that consumer experience varies depending on usage patterns. Users prioritizing speed may lean toward one network, while those focused on gaming stability or coverage reach may find another better suited to their needs.

With industry consolidation underway and data consumption continuing to rise, competitive pressure across all four operators is likely to intensify in the months ahead.