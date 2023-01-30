Latest TCL Android Phone Debuts With Removable Battery

Advertisement

Some smartphone makers seem uninterested in making consumer-friendly products. TCL is one of them. While everyone in the smartphone market is struggling to make things consumer-friendly with new ideas and techniques, TCL is using old-school ideas. Recently, the company launched a smartphone with a removable battery. Wait! Whaaat? TCL Android phone comes with a removable battery together with some old-school specs.

A New TCL Android Phone Hits The Market

The new handset by TCL is exclusively available at Metro by T-Mobile. If we talk about the specs, the TCL Ion X features a 3,000mAh removable battery, a headphone jack, and a microSD card slot. No doubt, it’s like a smartphone from the early 2010s. We’re astonished to see a company go back in this direction in the budget market, where customers who want cheap phones will appreciate such a friendly design.

The point worth mentioning here is that the TCL Ion X’s specs are pretty old-school. It is powered by the Mediatek Helio G25, a budget-friendly chipset that doesn’t score well in benchmarks. In addition to that eMMC storage is at a measly 32GB. Together with that, there’s 3GB of RAM, which isn’t too bad. The handset lacks 5G connectivity and comes with a 6-inch screen that has an awkward 720×1440 resolution.

No doubt, these specs may be good for adults, seniors, and children who want to only perform simple tasks on their phones. However, nobody will get any use out of the removable battery with these specs. Smartphone batteries usually take a few years to wear out, however, this device isn’t equipped to last for all that long. There had been no information on software support. It is tipped to run an unspecified version of Android, presumably Android 11 or Android 12. TCL Ion X Price at Metro is $119. The point is that you can even get it for free when you open a new line at Metro or move an existing number to the carrier’s service.

