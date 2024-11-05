Latest WhatsApp Beta Feature Lets You Search Images on Google Right from the App!

WhatsApp keeps bringing new features to engage its users. An exciting new feature has just hit the beta version! In WhatsApp’s latest beta update (version 2.24.23.13), the messaging giant has rolled out a convenient new feature that lets users search images shared in chats using Google’s image search. This latest WhatsApp beta feature is currently available to a limited number of users, allowing them to easily look up more information about an image without leaving the app.

Latest WhatsApp Beta Feature: Here’s How It Works and Why You’ll Love It?

The all-new WhatsApp feature is perfect for users who receive images in chats and wish to quickly verify, identify, or simply learn more about them without switching apps. Whether you want to find the origin of an image, identify a product, or explore similar content, the integration brings Google’s powerful image search engine right into the app. Once enabled, the WhatsApp beta feature makes image searching quick and straightforward. Here’s how it works:

Select the Image: Tap on the image that you’d like to search from the chat. Access the Three-Dot Menu: In the top-right corner of the screen, click on the three-dot menu. Search on the Web: From the menu, select “Search on Web” which allows you to open a Google image search within WhatsApp.

WhatsApp’s integration with Google underscores the increasing focus on functionality within messaging apps. Moreover, it provides users with seamless access to information and verification tools. This feature is tipped to improve how users verify the source or authenticity of images. WABetaInfo first reported about this feature. It is gradually rolling out to more beta users. If you’re enrolled in the WhatsApp beta, keep an eye out for this update as it will soon make its way across the beta community.

How to Join the WhatsApp Beta Program?

All interested people who want to try out new features ahead of the public release can join the WhatsApp beta program. All they need to do is:

Visit the WhatsApp page on the Google Play Store

Scroll down to the beta sign-up section

Follow the instructions and you will end up joining the program

It is pertinent to mention that beta slots are limited, so they may not always be available.

Check Out: Unleash Venomous Power in PUBG Mobile with Telenor: Here’s How?