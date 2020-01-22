With more that 5 billion installs on Android, WhatsApp has finally roll out the dark mode in latest beta version. Before you get excited, you need to know that currently the new update is limited for beta users, but that shows soon whatsapp will make the availability of the mode to everyone and all the users will be able to use it in the coming days or weeks.

It is also important to note that currently the WhatsApp Dark Theme is available on Android only, so the iPhone users will have to wait a bit more to get the new feature.

Latest WhatsApp Beta Finally Gets Dark Mode

WhatsApp users were waiting anxiously for this feature and finally the much-awaited Dark Theme hit the Latest WhatsApp Beta. According to the previous leaks that it will be named as WhatsApp Dark Mode but now we get to know that the instant messaging service named it as Dark Theme.

If you want to check whether you have the feature enabled on your latest WhatsApp beta update, then you can find the new feature by heading over to WhatsApp Settings > Chats and look for a new “Theme” option.

In the new Theme option, WhatsApp is giving you the choice to choose between the light and dark theme as was expected. Moreover, you will also get to see an option in order to make the app respect the battery saver settings so the app will automatically go into dark mode when battery saver is turned on.

WABetaInfo is also guided the users that if you are not finding the new feature even though you are on the latest beta, then uninstalling and re-installing the app can help you.

