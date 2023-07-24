Latest WhatsApp Beta Update Adds Support for Material Design 3

WhatsApp has been on a roll with its new wave of feature introductions since the beginning of this year. In order to improve users’ experience, the app has rolled out multiple much-needed updates. However, an interesting piece of news is that now the messaging giant is undergoing a complete overhaul to align with Google’s latest Material guidelines. WhatsApp on iOS and Android used to have different design perspectives before. Now, the company is working to create a cohesive and uniform WhatsApp app experience across all platforms. For that purpose, a new WhatsApp Beta Update is rolling out to users now.

New WhatsApp Beta Update Adds Rounded Menus and Bottom Navigation Bar

The latest WhatsApp update is version 2.23.15.24. It is now making its way to beta testers through the Google Play Beta Program. The all-new update comes with important improvements to the app’s interface, following the Material Design 3 guidelines.

The new update comes with a redesigned bottom navigation bar, a new floating action button, and rounded menus. The point worth mentioning here is that these features were initially available to a limited group of users. However, they are now rolling out a larger number of beta testers with this update.

All those beta testers who got the update will notice rounded alerts and redesigned toggles. They no doubt enhance the app’s interface. In addition to all this, the chats tab and floating action button have been redesigned to illustrate incoming message bubbles. It is suggested to keep WhatsApp up-to-date by installing new beta versions from the Google Play Store in order to get your hands on the new WhatsApp features.

The messaging platform has been making strides in extending its functionality. Recently, it allowed messaging unknown contacts without saving their numbers. It is also available on Wear OS smartwatches. Moreover, WhatsApp is also actively working on bringing an animated avatar feature and has introduced a sticker suggestion feature in its beta version. So, this journey of new updates and features continues. Let’s see what comes next.

Also Read: A Redesigned WhatsApp Security Notification Menu Is Rolling Out To Android Users (phoneworld.com.pk)