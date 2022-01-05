Launch Date of Honor Magic V Foldable Smartphone Confirmed

The trend of foldable smartphones is not going to end anytime soon. Every now and then we keep on getting news regarding the foldable phones launched by the brands and some are working on them. Today, we have come to Honor who is all set to launch Magic V Foldable smartphone, and revealed its launch date. The company officially announced the launch date of the Honor Magic V Foldable device to be January 10 which means we will have to wait for a couple of days.

According to the analysts, this device is going to have the most complete structural design along with a complex hinge technology. Honor CEP Zhao Ming revealed that the device will be state of art and people are going to love it due to its durability and beauty.

Launch Date of Honor Magic V Foldable Smartphone is January 10

A few weeks back, this smartphone was spotted at the Geekbench database and thanks to it that we know some of the key specifications of the foldable smartphone which includes but is not limited to Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. This feature makes this device different since it is the first-ever foldable handset that will be powered by the latest Snapdragon chipset.

Honor Magic V Launch:

Honor Magic V s going to launch at an event scheduled for January 10 at 7.30 pm local time (5 pm IST). This was announced through a post that was shared on Weibo.

Honor Magic V Specifications and Features:

According to the CEO of the company, the foldable phone named Honor Magic V will include the best folding screen that is currently available in the market. From the rumors and leaks, we know that the device is going to include a dual-screen design, featuring an 8-inch internal display and a 6.5-inch external display.

While further revealing how the device is different from others, Zhao said that some manufacturers are violating the overall foldable phone lineups by introducing smaller folding screens. He further told that the device will have a hinge technology and later on this hinge was also teased in a short video by the company suggesting that when the device would be folded, there will be no gaps between the panels.

There will be a central hole punch cutout at the front camera. Since it’s a high-end flagship foldable device, we expect that the cost will be slightly higher than others.

Apart from this, a leaker from Digita Station also claimed that the device will have a 50-megapixel main camera placed in a triple camera setup. As far as other features are concerned, the device will have a display with a 90Hz refresh rate and another with a 120Hz refresh rate. The foldable handset will support 66W fast charging technology and Android 12.

Are you excited to see the device? Let’s wait and watch.

