Xiaomi keeps on launching some great devices for us and this time the company is all set to launch Xiaomi Mi 11. This upcoming device will be launched in continuation to Mi 10 series. Though we had come across several leaks and rumours which is common practice these days, the launch date of Xiaomi Mi 11 was still unknown. According to the new report, the company plans to launch this device power by Snapdragon 888 SoC on December 29 which means it is just a few weeks away. The launch Launch Date of Xiaomi Mi 11 reveals that most of the leaked information that we have gathered regarding the device would be fine.

Redmi product editor Teng Thomas has showcased Imaging samples from Mi 11 on Weibo. Since the samples are launched on Weibo only, it’s unclear if this device will be launched in China only or throughout the globe. The previous reports from the company also stated that Mi 11 would launch by the end of December.

Launch Date of Xiaomi Mi 11 Announced

Moreover, Mi 11 series will come in two models ie; vanilla Mi 11 and high-end Mi 11 Pro. The camera sample post on Weibo shared by the company’s director had no information regarding the name of the device; however, many tech-savvy analysts believe these samples belong to the upcoming Mi 11. When a fan pointed out about the missing name of the device, Thomas revealed that it is done to keep the excitement alive.

Leaked Specifications of Mi 11:

A week back, Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro was spotted on 3C certification site revealing 55 Watt fast charging support. We had also come across several renders of the device revealing a curved display, hole punch and cutout design with the triple rear camera setup.

We have also come across leaked specifications of the device however we cannot be sure whether these specs would be true or not. According to rumours, Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro will have 6-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate. The smartphones will feature a triple rear camera setup while the primary sensor will be 102 Hz, the ultra-wide-angle shooter will be 13 megapixels along with 5- megapixel telephoto shooter.

Pricing Details:

As far as the price is concerned, Xiaomi Mi 11 may be priced around Rs. 95,000 PKR whereas Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro, is rumoured to be priced approximately 1,20,000. It means these devices belong to the flagship lineup and will be costly.

Also Read: Xiaomi Rollable Smartphone Patent Confirms Royal Device on way to Production