Lava Pulse: A feature Phone with Build in Heart Rate & BP Sensor

Smartphones the new talk of the town for the right reason that they house great features. With the technology moving forward, the features of these smartphones are also upgrading. However, that doesn’t leave feature phones behind as now such devices incorporate great features as well. just recently, we have come across a feature phone Lava Pulse that has built-in heart rate and blood pressure sensor.

Keeping track of health is very important and these days when we rely on fast food etc more than organic food, it more important than ever before. To help people with health issues, Lave has come up with a feature phone that has heart rate and blood pressure sensors.

Lava Pulse is a feature phone with a built-in heart rate and blood pressure sensor

The cost of this feature phone is $26. At the back of the device, there is a sensor located at the back of the device just next to the camera. All you need to do is to put your finger on it and it will watch the screen for a readout. Though the finger read readings are usually not accurate, but this device ensures that the readings are 100% accurate.

This feature phone has 2.4″ screen and runs on a proprietary feature phone software. The device has a storage of 32 GB so that you can also use music and video player. The device also includes an FM receive, recording capability, and 3.5 mm headphone jack.



The device has a giant battery of 1,800 mAh and can run the phone for 6 days with a single charge. If you get bored, you can also use pre-installed games including snakes. The only drawback of the device is that it is a basic dual SIM phone that has 2G connectivity which means no internet or GPS. This device will be soon available to all the big retailers in Pakistan.

