Lawmakers Demand NAB’s Inclusion in 5G Spectrum Auction Committee to Avoid Future Case

The Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication, chaired by Senator Palwasha Khan, held a session to review the 5G spectrum auction.

Lawmakers stressed the need for the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to be included in the Auction Advisory Committee to ensure transparency. Senator Anusha Rahman said that without NAB’s role, audit objections and accountability cases would inevitably arise in the future. She also suggested the inclusion of representatives from the Accountant General of Pakistan Revenues (AGPR). PTA members confirmed that the Chairman PTA had earlier endorsed NAB’s involvement in the Auction Supervisory Committee, while PTA itself has recommended NAB’s oversight for the process. Senator Rahman went further to propose that the Chairman NAB be made part of the committee.

Officials from the Ministry of IT briefed the committee that consultations with the Prime Minister on the spectrum auction had already taken place. They added that cases related to the spectrum, which are currently pending in courts, must be resolved without delay. Senator Humayun Mohmand emphasized that early judicial decisions are essential to move the auction process forward.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) informed the committee that a consultant had been engaged six months earlier for the auction process. According to PTA officials, the consultant advised that pending cases, particularly those involving Sun TV spectrum, should first be resolved. PTA further noted that a total of 600 MHz of bandwidth will be made available, while the consultant has completed a market analysis and submitted recommendations to the Auction Advisory Committee.

During the session, PTA officials highlighted that the proposed Telenor-Ufone merger has not yet been finalized. They added that further clarity on several outstanding issues will be provided in the upcoming meetings of the Auction Advisory Committee.

