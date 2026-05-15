In the National Assembly session held on Thursday, several lawmakers expressed serious concern over the slow internet services in the House as well as across the country. The discussion emerged in the context of parliament’s ongoing shift toward a paperless system, which aims to improve efficiency and reduce operational costs.

Deputy Speaker Ghulam Mustafa Shah reminded members that the National Assembly of Pakistan is gradually moving toward digital proceedings. Under this system, printed documents such as bills and reports are being replaced with tablets provided to lawmakers. He explained that the goal is to reduce paper use and modernize parliamentary work. However, he also noted that the success of this system depends heavily on stable internet connectivity.

Lawmakers Raise Alarm Over Slow Internet in National Assembly and Across Pakistan

Despite repeated instructions from the chair, many members appeared unable to fully follow the paperless process. Some lawmakers complained that weak internet signals were making it difficult to download important documents during the session. One member, Naeema Kishwer from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F), said she had been trying for nearly an hour to access files but failed due to slow internet speed. She urged the National Assembly Secretariat to resolve the issue immediately so that legislative work could continue without disruption.

The Deputy Speaker later directed the concerned authorities to address the connectivity problems inside the House as a priority. Several lawmakers also suggested setting up a dedicated technical help desk within the parliament building to assist members who struggle with the digital system.

PPP lawmaker Dr Nafisa Shah added another dimension to the discussion. She pointed out that some members were not fully comfortable using tablets and digital tools, which also contributed to delays in the paperless transition. According to her, better training and technical support were needed alongside improved internet services.

Outside the parliamentary chamber, lawmakers also raised broader concerns about internet quality across Pakistan. Some questioned whether upcoming policy measures, particularly the spectrum auction, would lead to meaningful improvements in connectivity for ordinary users.

Federal Information Technology and Telecommunication Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja responded to these concerns by stating that internet services are expected to improve after the recent spectrum auction. She described it as a major step aimed at strengthening the country’s digital infrastructure and expanding network capacity.

She also explained that the telecom sector had faced serious challenges in recent years, including difficulties in importing equipment due to restrictions on opening letters of credit in 2022. According to her, the stabilization of the national currency after that period has helped restore some momentum in infrastructure development and network expansion.

The minister further described the recent auction as one of the largest in the world, saying it would ultimately improve connectivity and digital services across the country.

During the same session, lawmakers also raised concerns about rising cases of digital harassment, online scams, and data theft. They stressed that many citizens are falling victim to cyber fraud due to a lack of awareness.

The minister responded that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is actively working on cybersecurity issues and regularly issues warnings to the public. She emphasized that citizens should never share sensitive information such as one-time passwords or PIN codes with unknown individuals.

However, lawmakers, including Shazia Marri of the Pakistan Peoples Party, argued that there is a need for more structured public awareness campaigns. She suggested involving media organizations to educate people about online safety and cyber threats in a more effective way.

The session ended with a general consensus that improving internet infrastructure and digital literacy is now essential for both governance and public safety in Pakistan.