Lawmakers Raise Concerns Over Secret PTCL privatization Agreement, Demand Full Briefing

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication has raised fresh questions over the privatization agreement of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and its ongoing property-related transactions.

The concerns were expressed during a committee meeting chaired by lawmakers reviewing developments in the country’s telecom sector and state-owned enterprises.

Concerns Raised Over PTCL Property Transactions

During the session, committee member Sadiq Memon highlighted that PTCL’s property buying and selling activities are reportedly continuing.

He questioned the transparency of these transactions, suggesting that greater clarity is needed regarding how PTCL’s assets are being managed during and after the privatization process.

Memon also pointed out that the PTCL agreement itself remains largely confidential, raising concerns among lawmakers about limited access to key details of the deal.

According to him, the absence of publicly available information on such a significant agreement makes parliamentary oversight difficult.

Ministry Says Privatization Commission Holds Key Information

Officials from the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication responded that detailed information regarding the PTCL privatization agreement can only be provided by the Privatization Commission of Pakistan.

They clarified that the commission is the primary authority responsible for managing and disclosing terms related to privatization agreements involving state-owned enterprises.

This position effectively shifted responsibility for briefing lawmakers on PTCL’s contractual details away from the IT Ministry.

Committee Demands Formal Briefing from Privatization Commission

In response, the Chairman of the committee directed that representatives of the Privatization Commission be summoned to the next meeting.

The aim is to obtain a comprehensive briefing on PTCL’s privatization structure, asset management, and any related agreements governing its operations.

The decision reflects growing parliamentary interest in understanding how key national telecom assets are being handled following privatization.

Growing Scrutiny Over Strategic Telecom Assets

PTCL remains one of Pakistan’s most significant telecom entities, and its privatization has long been a subject of public and policy debate.

Lawmakers have increasingly sought greater transparency in how state-owned telecom infrastructure and assets are managed, particularly as the sector continues to evolve with rising digital demand.

The committee’s decision to call the Privatization Commission signals continued oversight pressure on the government to ensure clarity and accountability in the handling of strategic telecom assets.

The upcoming briefing is expected to shed light on long-standing questions surrounding PTCL’s privatization framework and asset transactions.