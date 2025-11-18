Lawmakers Slam PTA Over Poor Mobile and Internet Services Across Pakistan

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology, chaired by Syed Aminul Haq, on Monday held a detailed session highlighting persistent quality of service (QoS) issues with mobile and internet networks across Pakistan, particularly in parliamentarians’ constituencies.

Members voiced frustration over recurring service disruptions and questioned the effectiveness of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in addressing complaints.

Service Issues Across the Country

Committee member Sharmila Farooqi criticized the state of connectivity, saying:

There are quality of service issues across the country. In some areas, service is suddenly cut off due to security issues. Mobile phone and internet services are unsatisfactory anywhere in the country. Even in Parliament House, mobile and internet service problems are apparent.

Engineer Rana Atiq highlighted problems in urban centers, stating, “I cannot make a call on Ring Road, Lahore. If this is the situation in Lahore and Karachi, what about other parts of the country?”

Mahesh Kumar Malani added that network coverage is uneven in Sindh.

Only 25% of Sindh has 4G coverage; the rest still relies on 3G/Edge service. PTA cannot do anything; you can remove this from the agenda. -Mahesh Kumar Malani

Sadiq Ali Memon noted issues in Islamabad and Parliament facilities. He said that internet service problems exist in Islamabad and even in Parliament House and Parliament Lodges. PTA claims it resolves 99% of complaints, but service in Thatta, his home constituency, is getting worse.

Pauline Baloch also shared the situation of telecom and internet services in Balochistan. He said,

There is no internet in our area; we have knocked on every door. No one has visited our area in many years.

Tower Planning and PTA’s Role

The committee also questioned the planning and deployment of mobile towers. Engineer Rana Atiq asked, “Do operators handle tower planning themselves, or does PTA also play a role?”

In response to which a PTA member explained, “Various technical factors are considered in tower planning. Tower planning is a commercial matter; PTA does not interfere. PTA ensures that service issues do not arise.”

PTA Monitoring and Surveys

PTA members highlighted ongoing monitoring efforts, stating that PTA monitors mobile operators throughout the year. Continuous quality of service surveys are conducted nationwide. If a member complains, a survey is conducted in that area, and action is taken to improve service based on the survey.

The PTA has also implemented an Operations Support System (OSS) over the past one and a half years, designed to track QoS issues and alert the regulator when problems arise. The authority noted that QoS parameters were revised in 2021.

PTA officials also claimed that 5G deployment is being planned to address connectivity gaps, and they assured members that a focal person will be appointed to handle complaints.

Lawmakers Demand Accountability

Several parliamentarians questioned PTA’s responsiveness to complaints. Sharmila Farooqi asked, “Are you satisfied with the quality of service nationwide?” Mahesh Kumar Malani added, “Why does PTA not appoint a focal person for parliament members’ complaints?”

Zulfiqar Bhatti emphasized the personal stakes, saying, “I joined the committee to get service issues in my constituency resolved.”

The session highlighted the gap between PTA’s reported performance and on-ground service realities, with lawmakers demanding stricter monitoring, better planning, and accountability to ensure mobile and internet users across Pakistan receive consistent, reliable service.

