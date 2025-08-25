Lawmakers Slam Telcos Over Poor Internet Service in Islamabad, National Highways & Motorways

Lawmakers on Monday raised serious concerns over persistent mobile service disruptions across Islamabad and other key regions, questioning the performance of telecom operators and the role of the Universal Service Fund (USF).

During a meeting, Senator Humayun Mohmand highlighted that residents of Islamabad continue to face weak signals on major roads, including Zero Point, Margalla Road, and Faizabad. He argued that if jammers were in place, they should not be affecting such large areas.

Committee members also complained that complaints about poor service are often dismissed by officials who claim network quality is satisfactory. The chairperson noted that while the USF is mandated to improve connectivity in remote areas, service issues persist even on vital highways and motorways.

USF’s Chief Executive Officer stated that telecom operators usually deploy infrastructure based on population density. However, he admitted that when towers are installed away from population clusters, coverage gaps remain. He also disclosed that Gwadar has only 22 telecom towers, far below the required number for adequate connectivity.

Lawmakers demanded details of telecom towers damaged during last year’s floods, noting that USF had not provided the requested report. The Secretary of the IT Ministry clarified that areas such as Mingora do not fall under USF’s responsibility, while members insisted that Swat and Kalam still lack reliable telecom signals.

The lawmakers directed USF and telecom firms to furnish complete details of tower installations and damages in the next briefing, stressing that service disruptions in strategic locations could not be ignored any longer.

