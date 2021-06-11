Leading E-commerce platform’s commitment towards enabling sellers to optimize their businesses

Needless to say, how COVID-19 shaped the ecommerce industry. Business models for an entire fraternity changed and quickly adapted to the online marketplaces. For some, this transition to online shopping was quick, while for others it was challenging to convert visibility to sales.

One of the many changes that has happened during the pandemic was the increase in online shopping overall and in particular on Daraz. This is one of those precedents which was set and isn’t going away anytime soon. Daraz University was launched in 2018 and revamped in March 2020 whichcurrently, offers more than 150 courses and tutorials in the advanced executive education of business and entrepreneurship.

Aisha Akhai, Head of Daraz University said, “At Daraz, we want our sellers to be ready for a challenging business situation and attain ecommerce success. For this, we believe that having the right skills and knowledge is crucial. We are proud to have established Daraz University as a one window learning center to help educate sellers how to run an ecommerce venture, resolve their online selling related queries and overall yield enormous benefit for their online store and business growth.”

“Every individual has a different skill set and we aim to educate them accordingly by creating targeted training material. We believe customized training is more impactful as it considers the need and ability of sellers belonging to different cohorts.” She also added.

Ecommerce has contributed in improving the livelihoods of people as well as building their enterprise. The opportunities the ecommerce platform offers are vast and many sellers have capitalized the online learning center – Daraz University. 160,000+ monthly users access the online platform who have access to customized courses about seller program, campaigns, compliance and business performance.

In order to create awareness and work on seller education to optimize their local entrepreneurs, Daraz University fulfils the need for inclusive education within the ecommerce industry and gives insights on how to sell online. As they provide a free access, these sellers have benefited from the advantages of the online learning platform to optimize their business.



