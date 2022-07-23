Leading Pakistan Tech Experts Fascinated by vivo’s First Foldable Smartphone — X Fold

Mobile phones were designed to enhance the fundamentals of communication, but as technology advanced, so did our phones! From offering mere basic features to most cutting-edge ones, the vivo X Fold, the company’s first foldable phone, was recently introduced to the world.

Advertisement

vivo X Fold is a premium folding smartphone that integrates a number of market-leading technologies and outperforms in terms of screen crease optimization and hinge durability. It is designed for efficiency, convenience, and the most cutting-edge technology.

Some of Pakistan’s top tech experts recently decided to experience the model’s spectacular features to get a taste of the future. All these tech experts have previously unboxed, evaluated, and tested dozens of smartphones and other devices, but this was a brand-new experience! Here’s what the KOLs had to say about this ground-breaking experience.

Ali Abbas, the well-known YouTuber who runs the Mastech channel, was utterly astounded by the gorgeous display and superior build of the X Fold’s mind-blowing technology. “The first foldable smartphone was released by vivo, and they have already established an unmatchable benchmark. I’m in awe of the stunning display, which is excellent on both the inner and exterior panels and makes a variety of apps more accessible. The ideal size and shape of the X Fold’s modern design make it easier to carry about. In comparison to other methods, the fingerprint sensors on both sides of the phone offer a quicker and more precise unlocking experience.”

The most popular YouTube channel in Pakistan, PhoneWorld, also published a thorough review of the X Fold. PhoneWorld is renowned for its in-depth analysis and rigorous feature tests. They have proclaimed X Fold to be the best foldable smartphone after a thorough evaluation and testing of all the features! “The X Fold’s quality and technology speak for themselves. vivo has put its folding feature through over 300,000 tests to make sure it is durable and offers a seamless experience. I’ve contrasted the X Fold’s display, design, camera, and other characteristics with those of other foldable smartphones, and vivo is clearly outperforming them.” The channel highlighted all the key features of the foldable smartphone including an 8.03-inch inner foldable screen, 6.53-inch slightly curved outer screen, 3D Ultrasonic Dual Fingerprint Sensors, and 66W dual-cell FlashCharge, 50W wireless FlashCharge, ZEISS professional Camera features, and more!

Pakistan’s beloved YouTube channel, ProPakistani, extensively discussed his knowledge and expertise regarding foldable smartphone technology and has previously mentioned that a durable foldable smartphone is yet not launched. The KOL mentioned that he was very excited about the news of vivo’s foldable smartphone launch. “I thoroughly tested the foldable smartphones recently introduced by other brands, and almost all the brands fell short of delivering a device that was both robust and feature-rich. vivo, though, has changed the dynamics. The smartphone’s robust hinge for the folding screen is an excellent design.” The KOL ran several tests to evaluate the functionality and quality of the device’s camera, display, and overall performance. The performance astounded the KOL. “Even after extended usage and a feature-by-feature test, I was unable to identify even one shortcoming in the foldable smartphone. Congratulations to vivo for launching such a remarkable product”.

The best foldable smartphone on the market, according to the tech experts’ consensus, is the vivo X Fold. With the X Fold, vivo ushers in a new era of foldable smartphones with a number of advances in display technology, chip performance, battery life, and camera system.

Check out? Samsung Shipped Nearly 10 million Foldable Phones in 2021