Samsung Galaxy M32 is expected to launch in Pakistan soon and many people are anxiously waiting to buy it. While people are quite excited, the leaked specifications give us more clarity that the device is quite ordinary and we should not expect much. We have got official images of the device from Samsung Mobile Press and its full design shows that it is almost the same as its predecessors.

Galaxy M32 will have a 6,000 mAh battery and it will be 6.4-inch long housing an FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a U-shaped notch for the 20MP selfie cam. The device is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G85 chipset and will have two storage variants: 4/6GB RAM and 64/128GB that is expandable via microSD. The device measures 160 x74 x9mm and weighs 196 grams.

Leak Design of Samsung Galaxy M32 Shows an Ordinary Device

It is expected that the device will run on Android 11 with OneUI. The device will come in two color options ie; black and blue. While these details are true, we have not got any pricing details right now but one thing is sure the device will lie in the mid-range pricing structure.

As far as the overall features and design is concerned, Samsung has not spent much time making it different from the older device. It seems like a replica of its predecessor with few changes. In my point of you, it is a highly ordinary device and the company could have done much better.

