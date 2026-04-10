Excitement around Grand Theft Auto VI continues to grow, even though the game has not yet been released. Fans across the gaming community are already discussing how they plan to experience the game at launch, from exploring the story mode to diving into its online component. One of the biggest talking points right now is the possible release timing of GTA 6 Online and how it might compare to previous Rockstar launches.

Much of the recent discussion has been fueled by leaks shared online, particularly on social media platforms. According to a well-known leaker, GTA 6 Online could launch within a month of the main game’s release. The company has not confirmed this information. However, it has sparked strong reactions among fans, with some welcoming the idea and others remaining cautious.

Leak Hints at Early Release for GTA 6 Online Mode

If the leak turns out to be true, it would follow a pattern similar to Grand Theft Auto V. When GTA V launched in 2013, its online mode, Grand Theft Auto Online, became available about a month later. That approach allowed players to first experience the single-player campaign before moving on to the multiplayer world. Many fans believe Rockstar may adopt a similar strategy again to ensure that the story mode receives proper attention.

Supporters of this timeline argue that releasing GTA 6 Online shortly after launch makes sense from both a gameplay and business perspective. Rockstar has seen massive success with GTA Online over the years, turning it into one of the most popular and profitable online gaming experiences. By following a familiar rollout plan, the company could maintain player interest while also building momentum for its online platform.

However, not everyone agrees that the timeline will be so smooth. Some fans believe that launching the online mode too soon could lead to technical issues, especially if the game is released during a busy holiday period. They suggest that Rockstar might choose to delay the online component by a few months to ensure stability and avoid potential bugs. This cautious approach could give developers more time to refine the experience and deliver a more polished product.

Another factor adding to the discussion is the increasing expectations surrounding GTA 6. With advancements in gaming technology and the anticipated performance on modern consoles, players are expecting a highly detailed and immersive experience. This raises the stakes for both the main game and its online mode, making timing and quality more important than ever.

Despite the mixed opinions, one thing is clear: GTA 6 Online will be a major part of the overall experience. Rockstar has built a strong reputation for creating engaging online worlds, and fans are eager to see how the next version will evolve. Whether it launches within a month or later, it is likely to attract millions of players and generate significant attention.

In the end, while leaks and speculation continue to shape the conversation, only official announcements will confirm the actual plans. Until then, fans will keep debating and sharing their expectations. Regardless of the exact release date, GTA 6 and its online mode will be among the biggest events in gaming.

See also: GTA 6 Delayed to May 2026, Could It Happen Again?