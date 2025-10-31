Leak Reveals Huawei Mate X7 Launching in November with Kirin 9030 Chip

Huawei is gearing up to launch its next-generation foldable flagship, the Mate X7, in November, according to details shared by renowned tech blogger Digital Chat Station. The upcoming device is expected to bring significant improvements in performance, imaging, and battery life, positioning it as a major competitor in the global foldable smartphone market.

According to reports, the Mate X7 will feature a 7.95-inch 2K COE LTPO+UTG inner display, offering a smooth, durable, and high-resolution experience designed to rival Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series. The use of COE (Colorless Polyimide on Glass) and UTG (Ultra-Thin Glass) technology suggests Huawei is aiming for enhanced screen clarity and toughness, both critical for foldable form factors.

At the heart of the device will be Huawei’s new Kirin 9030 processor, an upgrade over the Kirin 9010 used in previous models. The new chipset is expected to deliver higher AI efficiency, faster app processing, and improved energy management, aligning with Huawei’s continued push for greater independence in chip design amid ongoing U.S. trade restrictions.

In terms of photography, the Mate X7 will reportedly sport a 50-megapixel main camera within a quad-camera setup, continuing Huawei’s focus on imaging excellence. While specific sensor details remain under wraps, the company’s recent models have integrated large sensors and computational photography powered by AI, capabilities that are likely to carry over into this release.

Powering the foldable will be a 5,500mAh battery, larger than that of the Mate X5, supporting 66W wired and 50W wireless charging. This marks a notable boost in both capacity and charging flexibility, aiming to extend usage times despite the power demands of a large foldable display.

On the software side, the Mate X7 will come preinstalled with HarmonyOS 6, Huawei’s latest operating system. The update is expected to improve cross-device connectivity, allowing seamless synchronization with Huawei’s broader ecosystem of tablets, wearables, and smart home devices.

Industry observers suggest that the Mate X7 could play a key role in Huawei’s strategy to solidify its comeback in the premium smartphone market. With the success of earlier foldables like the Mate X5, Huawei has regained momentum in China’s high-end segment, even as it continues to face global market constraints.

The foldable segment remains one of the fastest-growing niches in mobile technology. Research firm IDC projects that foldable phone shipments will grow by over 40% year-on-year in 2025, driven by innovations in materials, hinge durability, and user experience. Huawei’s addition of the Mate X7 could therefore intensify competition, particularly against Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Honor’s Magic V3.

While Huawei has yet to officially confirm pricing or regional availability, sources close to the company suggest that the Mate X7 could initially launch in China before expanding to select international markets.

As the November launch approaches, more leaks and official teasers are expected to surface, providing a clearer picture of how the Mate X7 will shape Huawei’s foldable future and potentially redefine the next era of mobile innovation.

ALSO READ: Huawei Mate 70 Air Poster Leaks Ahead of Launch – Here’s What to Expect