Samsung’s next Unpacked event is just a week away, scheduled for July 10th. At this event, we’re expecting the debut of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 folding phones. However, leaker Evan Blass has already shared the complete specs and marketing materials for Samsung Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, giving us a detailed preview.

Both the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 will be lighter and have longer battery life, despite being slightly thinner. They also feature slight changes to their screens. The Z Flip 6 will now support Samsung’s language-translating Interpreter Mode on its front cover screen, allowing you to translate conversations more conveniently.

Leak Reveals Specs for Samsung Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6

Both phones will have IP48 ingress protection. However, this doesn’t indicate improved dust resistance, as the “4” refers to protection against solid objects 1mm in size or larger. It seems Samsung chose not to pursue a higher dust resistance rating for these models.

Here are some highlights from the leaked specs, compared to last year’s Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Screens: 7.6-inch inner screen, 6.3-inch outer screen

7.6-inch inner screen, 6.3-inch outer screen Brightness: Higher max brightness at 2,600 nits (up from 1,750)

Higher max brightness at 2,600 nits (up from 1,750) Processor: New Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

New Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Battery Life: One hour longer LTE internet battery life, two hours longer video playback

One hour longer LTE internet battery life, two hours longer video playback Weight and Dimensions: 14 grams lighter, 1.4mm shorter, 1mm wider, 1.3mm thinner when folded; 1.4mm shorter, 2.7mm wider, 0.5mm thinner when unfolded

14 grams lighter, 1.4mm shorter, 1mm wider, 1.3mm thinner when folded; 1.4mm shorter, 2.7mm wider, 0.5mm thinner when unfolded Build: Improved Armor Aluminum frame

Improved Armor Aluminum frame Secondary Screen: 0.1 inches larger

0.1 inches larger Resolution : Slightly different main display resolution at 2160×1856 (vs. 2176×1812)

Slightly different main display resolution at 2160×1856 (vs. 2176×1812) Other Specs: No changes in cameras, battery capacity (4400mAh), or cover glass (Gorilla Glass Victus 2)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Screens: 6.7-inch inner screen, 3.4-inch outer screen

6.7-inch inner screen, 3.4-inch outer screen Camera: 50MP main camera (up from 12MP), same f/1.8 aperture

50MP main camera (up from 12MP), same f/1.8 aperture Processor and RAM: New Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 12GB RAM (up from 8GB)

New Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 12GB RAM (up from 8GB) Secondary Display: Now IPS instead of OLED

Now IPS instead of OLED Dimensions and Weight: 0.2mm thinner when folded, other dimensions and weight are the same

0.2mm thinner when folded, other dimensions and weight are the same Battery: Higher capacity at 4,000mAh (up from 3,700mAh)

Higher capacity at 4,000mAh (up from 3,700mAh) Battery Life: Two hours longer LTE internet battery life, three hours longer video playback

Two hours longer LTE internet battery life, three hours longer video playback Other Specs: No changes in cover glass (Gorilla Glass Victus 2)

No changes in cover glass (Gorilla Glass Victus 2) Design: The entire phone now reflects your choice of colour, instead of just one panel on the back

These updates suggest that the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 will offer notable improvements in performance, battery life, and design, enhancing the overall user experience. However, as with any leak, it’s best to take this information with a grain of salt until the official announcement.

