Oppo is getting ready to join the race of 5G and hit the market with 5G smartphone lineups. The new leak reveals that the K family will come with next-gen connectivity after Reno, the Find X, and the A-series. The phone named as Oppo K7 5G is going to land with Snapdragon 765G to rock the industry.

In the first half of 2019, OPPO K3 smartphone arrived while the OPPO K5 hit the market in the latter half. But, this year, we didn’t hear any news regarding the OPPO K-series phone in the first half. Well, now we come up with such a piece of great news.

Leak Reveals Specs of First Oppo K7 5G

The rumor mill speculated that the successor for the OPPO K5 will be named as OPPO K6, but now, a well-known tipster has revealed that it will come as OPPO K7 5G in the market.

According to the leak, OPPO K7 5G will feature a 60Hz refresh rate supporting the display of 6.4 inches. The phone will have an OLED panel with a waterdrop notch offering Full HD+ resolution. The K7 5G may sport an in-screen fingerprint reader.

The powerhouse of OPPO K7 5G will house a 4,025mAh battery with the support of 30W rapid charging technology, which is the VOOC 4.0 standard. There will be a quad-camera system featuring a 48-megapixel lens as a primary shooter at the rear of the phone.

There is no more information about the device as we couldn’t find something new online nor from any reliable source. But we will update you if we get to know something new. So, stick around!

