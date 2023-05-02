Leak Shows Major Redesigns Coming to Apple’s Wallet and Health Apps in iOS 17

The highly anticipated Apple iOS 17 is going to be launched soon, and recent rumors indicate that the company will make substantial changes to some of its most popular applications. These include Wallet and Health apps that have been revamped, according to concept renders released by Analyst941. It is pertinent to mention here that the leakster has an excellent track record of anticipating WWDC leaks.
Revamped Health App in iOS 17:
The new Health app includes a Favorites screen that uses tiles for displaying colored graphs and tables, offering a streamlined interface that will work well on both larger and smaller screens. Additionally, according to rumors, watchOS 10 and iPad OS 17 will both support the Health app.
Revamped Wallet App:
The Wallet app will also see a significant update, including a swipe-to-search feature, a neater and better organized Home page, categorized tabs for credit cards and passes, and a separate tab for Apple Cash. New menus and buttons added to the app will also enable easier navigation.
The Settings menu will also get a new Wallpaper tab in addition to these tweaks. Similar to the customizable Lock Screen interface, the grid structure will let users view many wallpapers at once and quickly rearrange their favorites. Shareable Lock Screens and Wallpapers.
At the WWDC keynote on June 5, Apple is expected to release iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, and macOS 14. The event is also expected to feature the launch of new products, including a 15-inch MacBook Air and the highly anticipated AR headset.
Check out? Apple to Unveil WatchOS 10, macOS 13.4, iOS 17 & Much More at WWDC 23