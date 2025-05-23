Leaked Call Controversy: PML-N MPA Allegedly Abuses BISP Director in Viral Audio

A leaked call controversy has emerged allegedly featuring a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) hurling verbal abuse at a government official has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage and calls for accountability. The official on the receiving end is said to be the Director of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), who was targeted for simply performing his duty.

PML-N MPA under fire after viral leaked call controversy

According to the circulating audio, the PML-N MPA of Constituency PP72 is heard aggressively abusing the BISP Director over the phone. The BISP Director, standing firm against political interference, is heard saying in the call that he would escalate the matter to the Prime Minister, seeking redress for the abuse. The MPA, in response, shockingly declared, “Even your father can’t fix me,” using highly disrespectful language that has drawn widespread condemnation.

The audio was shared on social media X (formerly Twitter) by renowned journalist Tariq Mateen. This incident has once again brought to light the issue of political interference in public service institutions. As pressure mounts on authorities to take action, this call leak could become a litmus test for the government’s commitment to protecting bureaucrats from undue influence and harassment.

