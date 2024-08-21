Leaked Date Hints at September 10 Launch for iPhone 16 Series

Apple’s highly anticipated launch event for the iPhone 16 series usually takes place in the second or third week of September, following the company’s usual pattern. However, recent leaks suggest that a more specific date has emerged. According to a tipster on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), using the handle @Majinbuofficial, the event is scheduled for September 10, 2024. The tipster even shared what appears to be a promotional poster for the event. If Apple indeed planning to use this poster, it will be interesting to see how the company responds to the leak.

The September Apple event is one of the most eagerly awaited tech events of the year, as it typically brings major announcements, including the launch of new iPhone models, Apple Watches, and other products. This year, the spotlight is on the iPhone 16 series, which will be the star of the show. Additionally, rumours suggest that Apple will also unveil the next-generation Apple Watch and the new AirPods (4th Generation) during the event.

One of the most significant developments regarding the iPhone 16 series is its production. Some latest reports indicate that India will manufacture the iPhone 16 series, including the Pro models. This marks the first time that Apple will produce the Pro and Pro Max models of its flagship iPhone series in India. This move aligns with Apple’s broader strategy to diversify its production capacity, reducing its reliance on China. The company has been gradually shifting production to India and Vietnam to meet its long-term goals.

The iPhone 16 series includes four models: the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. These new devices will reportedly come with Apple’s latest A18 Bionic chipset, promising enhanced performance and efficiency. Following the event, pre-orders for the new iPhones will go live starting September 13, 2024, allowing eager customers to secure their devices ahead of the official release.

As the rumoured date approaches, the excitement continues to build, with tech enthusiasts and Apple fans alike eagerly awaiting the official announcement. Apple does not like to unwrap its plan until the big reveal. So stay tuned for more updates.