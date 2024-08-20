Qualcomm is gearing up to introduce its powerful in-house Oryon CPU cores to the smartphone market with the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor. According to a leaked datasheet, two models will debut: the SM8750 and SM8750P. The “P” likely stands for “Performance,” similar to the “AC” variants seen in previous Snapdragon processors, indicating a version optimized for higher performance.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will build using a 3nm process, down from the 4nm used in its predecessor, and it will utilize TSMC’s advanced technology. This reduction in size is significant as it allows for greater efficiency and power management, crucial for maintaining the high performance of modern smartphones. The CPU is configured in a 2+6 arrangement, which was hinted at in recent Geekbench tests. However, it remains unclear whether all eight cores will be Oryon or a mix of two Oryon cores paired with six Cortex cores.

Leaked Details Confirm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 as a 3nm Chip with Oryon CPU

One of the most impressive aspects of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 is its substantial performance improvement over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Early Geekbench tests suggest that the Gen 4 chip outperforms its predecessor by 35% in single-core performance and by 30% in multi-core tasks. These gains are particularly impressive considering that these results are from early testing, meaning there could be further enhancements before the final release.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will also feature a new Qualcomm Adreno 8-series GPU, which promises better performance and efficiency compared to the previous 7-series. This upgrade will enhance gaming and graphics-intensive tasks, making the chip a strong contender in the premium smartphone market. Additionally, the chip will support quad-channel LPDDR5X RAM, further boosting its speed and multitasking capabilities.

Another noteworthy feature is the “Low-Power AI” (LPAI) subsystem. Designed for always-on tasks like audio processing, camera functions, and sensor tracking, this subsystem will help conserve battery life while keeping key functions active. For more demanding AI tasks, the chip will include a robust Neural Processing Unit (NPU), ensuring that the device can handle complex operations efficiently.

Connectivity is also a strong suit for this chipset, which will support the latest in wireless technology, including mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G (Release 17), Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be), Bluetooth 5.4, and Ultra-Wideband (UWB) with Qualcomm’s FastConnect 7900.

Several smartphone brands are already planning to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 in their flagship models. Rumours suggest that Xiaomi will be the first to launch a phone with this new chip, likely the Xiaomi 15 series. This device will be available in October, closely following the official release of this chipset, which is also scheduled for October.