Leaked Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Specs Hint At Good Performance & Durability

It is common fact that the market for Android tablets isn’t as strong as it is for smartphones. It would not be wrong to say that the giant Samsung has dominated this sector as well. The company delivers a whole range of devices targeting a variety of needs. Last year, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra was introduced providing a solution to users who wanted some laptop-class productivity. According to the latest reports, the South Korean company is now gearing up to launch a new Samsung Tablet this year dubbed Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. The upcoming tablet is expected to come with some solid performance and durability upgrades.

What To Expect From Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

According to leaksters, the upcoming Samsung premium tablet will boast a custom chipset. In addition to that, it will come with a possible increase in base RAM and IP68 water resistance. The highly anticipated Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is expected to run the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 featured in this year’s Galaxy S23 series. Let me tell you that the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra was available with 16GB of RAM. It was the highest and most expensive variant of the available models at that time. However, now sources mention 16GB of RAM, which is tipped to be the new starting point for this highly anticipated generation. Samsung may include more models with increased RAM, but we still don’t know much about that yet.

The exciting upgrade would be the IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, which was not a part of the previous generations. On the contrary, Samsung’s new tablet is also expected to keep many identical specs just like its predecessor. The screen and body size, display resolution, and battery of the upcoming Android Samsung tablet are not slated to change in this year’s edition. However, the S9 Ultra could be slightly heavier than its predecessor by approximately 11 grams. Samsung will likely reveal the tablet later this year at a late summer Unpacked event. Stay tuned and let’s see what comes next.

