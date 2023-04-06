Leaked Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Specs Hint At Good Performance & Durability

It is common fact that the market for Android tablets isn’t as strong as it is for smartphones. It would not be wrong to say that the giant Samsung has dominated this sector as well. The company delivers a whole range of devices targeting a variety of needs. Last year, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra was introduced providing a solution to users who wanted some laptop-class productivity. According to the latest reports, the South Korean company is now gearing up to launch a new Samsung Tablet this year dubbed Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. The upcoming tablet is expected to come with some solid performance and durability upgrades.
What To Expect From Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
According to leaksters, the upcoming Samsung premium tablet will boast a custom chipset. In addition to that, it will come with a possible increase in base RAM and IP68 water resistance. The highly anticipated Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is expected to run the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 featured in this year’s Galaxy S23 series. Let me tell you that the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra was available with 16GB of RAM. It was the highest and most expensive variant of the available models at that time. However, now sources mention 16GB of RAM, which is tipped to be the new starting point for this highly anticipated generation. Samsung may include more models with increased RAM, but we still don’t know much about that yet.
Exclusive: Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5mm Same as S8 Ultra
14.6” 2960 x 1848 (WQXGA+) 11200mAh 45w
737g，IP68，8Gen2 for Galaxy，16GB LPDDR5X。
