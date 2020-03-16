Leaked Huawei P40 Series Press Image Confirms Official Colors

Huawei is all set to launch P40 on March 26. Since the device is near, we are getting several leaks, rumors and official updates as well. This time we have got more detail regarding the color line of Huawei P40 series. Published by Evan Blass, an official press image shows some marvelous colors that will make you buy the device.

The new marketing image further confirms the rumors regarding Huawei plans to launch three flagship smartphones having three, four and five read sensors respectively. The less expensive device out of these would be Huawei P40. The triple camera setup has 52- megapixel shooter and 40 MP ultra-wide angle camera. A 3x telephoto camera is also part it.

Leaked Huawei P40 Series to Launch on March 26

With the latest leak we have come to know that this smartphone will be available in silver, gold, black, blue and gradient breathing crystal finish.

Huawei P40 Pro is more expensive version. It has same main and ultra-wide angle shooter as Huawei P40. However in this device, the 3X telephoto lens is replaced with 5X periscope. This handset will also be available in almost same colors including silver, gold, black, blue, mint green option and Breathing Crystal finishes as its standard model.

The super expensive Huawei P40 Pro is not announced officially however with the previous rumors we know that this device will be carved out of ceramic and is available in black and white variants.

