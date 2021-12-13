Blood pressure monitoring is very common these days. With the growing time, all of us are having certain issues that are associated with blood pressure. Keeping in view this and making blood pressure monitoring easier than before, Huawei’s Harmony Operated Watch D is rumored to include a blood pressure monitor. This news was revealed by an online tipster on Weibo. The image of the Huawei Watch D box was shared, which shows the picture of a watch. On the rectangular screen of that watch, we can see the blood pressure with a systolic of 118, a diastolic of 78, along a pulse of 76.

Other than this the box gave another clue as it displayed the HarmonyOS logo which can be seen on the extreme right corner of the box. So it clearly gives us an idea that the watch will be powered by Huawei’s own Harmony operating system.

Leaked Image of Huawei Watch D Box reveals blood pressure monitoring

Other than this, it is also circulating on the internet that Huawei Watch D has received its State Drug Administration Class II medical device registration certificate. It means the blood pressure monitoring system is medical-grade( is authentic).

The best thing about this watch is that users will be given a notification to check their blood pressure based on professional health doctor advice.

The tipster who leaked the image of this watch also revealed that Huawei Watch D will launch by the end of this month. Huawei has made the HarmonyOS operated watch since the US has banned the Chinese company from taking any services from US companies. Let’s see whether this watch will be a success or not but one thing is sure that if it is a medical-grade and is giving reliable results, it is one of the best things for people having blood pressure issues and have no one to check it at home.

Also Read: Users will Feel a Significant Improvement in Chrome Browser Experience, Claims Google