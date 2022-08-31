Leaked images of Logitech’s handheld gaming console reveals Early Launch

In the race of bringing in new and creative features and updates for users’ ease and convenience, Logitech is also adding great value in the world of International technology. It is diversifying its domain and entering the gaming industry with its G Gaming Handheld. A few weeks back, the company announced that it is working on its first G gaming handheld and they have joined hands with Tencent for game streaming. Finally, the leaked images of the Logitech’s handheld gaming console have revealed the shape and body of the device along with hints that the launch is near.

The leaked images by mistake reached a Twitter account or leaked from somewhere, from where they were quickly DMCA’ed by Logitech G. The prompt response shows that the company is for real working on its gaming console and the images are the pictures of the real console and UI.

The console is white in color with a slightly different body and shapes from Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck. Also, it is smaller in size as compared to them and also ergonomically friendly. The white console has black and lime green accents. The screen opens with a blend of decent shades like yellow, lime green, and blue that attracts the human eye and gives a cooling effect to eyes.

Logitech’s handheld gaming console- A New Entrant to Gaming Market

Another image of the console which was leaked is related to UI which showed the screen having icons of the apps which are available and can be downloaded from the Play Store like Google Chrome, YouTube, Nvidia GeForce Now, Xbox, and Steam Remote Play. The Xbox icon is seen twice on the UI for some reason. This UI gives a general idea that the company is working on something and will soon roll it out for the users.

Logitech has not yet told anything about the operating system that will run the G Gaming but with the leaked image about the UI, it seems that it will work as an android device. The other consoles usually run on Windows or Linux but this time Logitech G Gaming will come with different baseline formulas. There is yet no information about the CPU and GPU spec so the device can’t be judged yet for the streaming games. The battery life and pricing are also a question mark and seems the company will disclose all the information related to its specifications later on.

