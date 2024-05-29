It’s not uncommon for companies to create product designs that never make it to market. However, what’s rare is getting a glimpse of those discarded designs. A recent leak appears to show us one such abandoned product from Apple: an unreleased Apple Watch band design.

A tipster, who goes by @StellaFudge on X (formerly Twitter), has shared several images of what they claim to be the “Apple Deployment Band.” According to the tipster, there are various types of this band, with fewer than 15 known to exist.

The images reveal different versions of the band, including a sports variant available in red or white. The pictures provided by the tipster are believed to be of the red sports band. Additionally, there are a few leather variants reportedly coming in Saddle Brown, Red, and Ultraviolet.

Leaked Images Reveal Abandoned Apple Watch Band Design

The design shows a unique buckle attached to the band with a pin bar securing it at the end. According to @StellaFudge, this mechanism allows the band to adjust similarly to a sports band but offers greater wrist support.

The reason behind Apple’s decision to cancel this design remains unknown. The tipster speculates that the buckle’s production difficulties could be a factor. They also mention that adjusting the band to fit the wrist size accurately is challenging, potentially contributing to its cancellation.

While we may never know the exact reason Apple chose not to proceed with this design, the leak provides an intriguing look at what might have been. The images showcase a sleek, functional band that could have added a unique option for Apple Watch users.

Apple Watch bands are known for their variety and customization options. Apple offers bands in different materials, colours, and styles, catering to diverse user preferences. The Apple Deployment Band, with its distinctive buckle and enhanced wrist support, would have been an interesting addition to this lineup.

The sports variant of the band, seen in the leaked images, features a vibrant red colour that stands out. This version of the band appears to be made of a durable material suitable for active users. The buckle’s design, while unique, might have posed manufacturing challenges that led to its abandonment.

The leather variants, reportedly available in Saddle Brown, Red, and Ultraviolet, suggest that Apple was considering this design for both casual and more formal occasions. Leather bands are popular among Apple Watch users for their classic look and comfortable feel. The deployment buckle could have offered a more secure fit compared to traditional leather straps.

While the exact reasons behind the design’s cancellation are speculative, the tipster’s insights provide some plausible explanations. The complexity of producing the buckle and the difficulties in adjusting the band to fit different wrist sizes may have outweighed the potential benefits.

This leak highlights the iterative nature of product design, where many concepts are explored, refined, and sometimes discarded. Apple’s commitment to quality and user experience likely played a role in the decision to abandon this design.