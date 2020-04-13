A new press render of the Huawei MatePad T has revealed its design and also gave the indication that Huawei will not only announce the tablet but also the dubbed Huawei MatePad that gave a glance in a leaked image.

The picture is of a banner that was displayed in a Chinese store, reveals a few specs of the MatePad along with design. The device sports a 2K notch-less display, and rumours say that it will measure 10.4″ diagonally.

Leaked Images Reveal Everything about Huawei MatePad

At the back of the device, there is an LED flash along with a primary camera, that is expected to have an 8MP sensor. Well, it is not clearly visible in the image, but rumours say that the MatePad will have another 8MP unit on the front to shoot the selfies and make video calls.

At the bottom of Huawei MatePad, there is a USB-C port that will support M-Pen stylus which will be available in two colour options – White and Gray.

The MatePad will be running the Kirin 810 SoC and have an education centre, which is likely an app for kids. The rumours say that it will run EMUI 10.1 Lite out of the box and the powerhouse is backed by a 7,250 mAh battery.

Users will get to experience the two options in MatePad, that are LTE and Wi-Fi variants, with the former arriving in 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB memory configurations and after that, it will also be offered in 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB versions.

