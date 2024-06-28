Leaked Images Reveal Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 Details. With Samsung’s official unveiling of the latest Galaxy Z foldable phones just around the corner (July 10th Unpacked event), a fresh batch of leaked images has given us a closer look at what to expect. These leaks come from reliable sources, and they confirm some earlier rumors while offering new details.

Galaxy Z Fold 6: A Boxier Look

The leaks suggest a sharper, more squared-off design for the Z Fold 6. The hinge and bezels around the outer screen seem slimmer, and the triple rear cameras now sport stylish black rings. While the camera system itself might remain unchanged from the previous model, the overall look is sleeker and more modern. Color options appear to include Gray, a slightly different shade of blue than the Z Fold 5’s, and a brand new light Pink.

Galaxy Z Flip 6: Subtle Shifts

The clamshell-style Z Flip 6 seems to be sticking close to its predecessor’s design. The leaked images reveal familiar color options (Blue, Silver, Yellow, and Green) but with a new twist – a more subdued, matte “brushed metal” finish. The dual rear cameras get a fun upgrade – their rings now match the phone’s overall color for a coordinated look. Notably, the larger cover screen, a popular feature, remains intact. While these changes are welcome, some users might have hoped for a more dramatic design overhaul for a new generation.

Performance and Power

Both foldable phones are expected to pack a punch with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processors. Rumors also hint at a camera improvement for the Z Flip 6 – a possible upgrade to a 50-megapixel main camera (up from 12 megapixels) and a larger 4,000mAh battery (replacing the Z Flip 5’s 3,700mAh battery).

With the official launch event approaching, these leaks provide a tantalizing glimpse into what Samsung has in store for foldable phone fans. While the design changes might be subtle, the potential performance upgrades and new color options are sure to pique the interest of many.