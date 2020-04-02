New leaked renders of the OnePlus 8 Pro have revealed that the phone will come in a good-looking deep blue color. The color will be exclusive to the OnePlus 8 Pro model. The blue color will be called “ultramarine blue.

Leaked OnePlus 8 Pro Renders Show New ‘Ultramarine Blue’ Finish

The OnePlus 8 Pro will also be appeared in “onyx black” and a seafoam green called “glacial green,” but this device won’t be available in the purple-ish red “interstellar glow” as it will only be exclusive to the OnePlus 8.

The previous rumors say that the OnePlus 8 Pro will come with a 6.78-inch QHD+ display and a 120Hz refresh rate screen. The phone will be running on a Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 5G processor and paired with LPDDR5 RAM. Users will get to experience the 30W wireless charging, and 3W reverse wireless charging. Both the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are expected to be launched on April 14th at an online event. The launch date is getting so close.

The camera setup of the phone is consists of two 48-megapixel cameras, one wide-angle camera with an f/1.78 aperture and ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture. There is also an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with an f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor that is using for “recording additional color data,”

