Leaked Oppo Find N3 Flip Render Hints At An Extra Camera

The tech giant, Samsung is wrapping up to launch the highly anticipated Galaxy Z Flip5 next month. This smartphone is tipped to feature a much larger outer screen. All the Samsung fans have been anxiously waiting for it. However, let me tell you that the first flip-style foldable with a large cover display was actually Oppo’s Find N2 Flip. It got its international launch earlier this year. No doubt, it is a new device still, Oppo is working on its successor, Oppo Find N3 Flip. Recently, a render of the upcoming handset got leaked and you can see it in all its glory. Let’s dig into it.

Oppo Find N3 Flip To Boast A Triple Camera Setup

It is quite clear from the render that the outer screen of the handset will be pretty much identical to the Find N2 Flip. The point worth mentioning here is that Oppo doesn’t want to engage itself in the screen enlargement game like Motorola and Samsung. On the other hand, the Find N3 Flip is tipped to boast a third camera. It means the new Oppo Phone will come with a triple camera setup. The positioning of the cameras is also identical to what we’ve already seen in the N2 Flip, there’s just an extra sensor over there. Let’s have a look at the render.

According to the source, the Find N3 Flip will have the same camera setup as that of the recently launched Oppo Reno10 Pro. It means there will be a 50 MP main snapper with OIS using Sony’s IMX890 sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide, and a 32 MP 2x optical zoom snapper – which is an addition compared to its predecessor.

The remaining specs are expected to be most likely the same as the Find N2 Flip. No doubt, it will make the Find N3 Flip a weirdly identical device to its predecessor. Possibly, Oppo thinks the only problem with the N2 Flip is the lack of a telephoto camera. What do you think? That’s interesting but still launching a device similar to its predecessor with just one or two new features is not worth it. Anyhow, it’s still not known when the Find N3 Flip is expected to launch and what will be new features Oppo aims to introduce with this handset. Stay tuned! We’ll let you know when we find out more.

