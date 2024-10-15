Leaked Poco C75 Renders Show Off Bold New Design and Upgraded Features

The highly anticipated Poco C75 has been in the pipeline of rumors for the past few weeks. The upcoming Poco phone had its first major leak, with official renders surfacing online. The latest renders showcase the device in three glitzy colors: black, gold, and green. The black variant looks minimal and sleek, however, the gold and green versions are more flashy and bold. Let’s have a look:

Let’s dig into Poco C75’s design, features, and impressive upgrades over last year’s C65.

Poco C75: Design and Display

The Poco C75 is anticipated to feature a 6.88-inch HD+ LCD touchscreen with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It will deliver an upgrade in screen size and refresh rate compared to its predecessor. The sleek rear panel of the handset will house a 50 MP main camera, accompanied by a 0.08 MP decorative lens. There will be a 13 MP front-facing selfie snapper for photo lovers. It will be a welcoming upgrade over the previous model. Additionally, there will be a side-mounted fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button. It will add both security and convenience. According to the renders, the phone will be 171.9 mm tall, 77.8 mm wide, and 8.2 mm thick, with a weight of 204g. These measurements make it slightly larger and heavier than the Poco C65.

Performance and Battery

Under the hood, MediaTek Helio G85 SoC will power the smartphone. The handset will boast up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of internal storage. This hardware combination will offer decent performance for everyday tasks and casual gaming. Furthermore, the phone will come with a 5,160 mAh battery, capable of supporting 18W wired charging. The device is also anticipated to include NFC support and a 3.5mm headphone jack for added versatility.

The C75 features a larger display with a higher refresh rate, a more powerful selfie camera, and a slightly larger battery as compared to its predecessor. These updates, along with a more refined design, claim that Poco is aiming to enhance the user experience in this affordable segment. There have been no words regarding the official launch date yet. However, the Poco C75’s FCC certification and recent leaks suggest that the device will hit the market soon.

