Motorola has officially announced the launch of the Razr 50 Ultra, also known as the Razr+ 2024, set for June 25. This new model will be available in both the US and China, with expectations of a broader global release. It’s important to note that this is the same phone marketed under two different names: Razr+ in North America and Razr 50 Ultra in other regions.

A recent leak has revealed an advertisement for the Razr+, intended for the North American market. The ad highlights the “largest, most intelligent display” on a flip-style foldable phone, specifically referring to its external screen. According to rumours, this display will measure approximately 4 inches diagonally, a slight increase from the 3.6-inch display on the previous Razr 40 Ultra/Razr+ (2023).

Leaked Promo Video Reveals Motorola Razr+ 2024 / Razr 50 Ultra Specs

Visually, the Razr+ 2024 retains a similar design to its predecessor, but with some notable improvements. The bezels appear to be slimmer, offering a more refined look. Additionally, this year’s model boasts an IPX8 rating for water resistance, providing greater durability and protection against water damage. Another significant upgrade is the camera setup; Motorola has replaced the ultrawide camera from the previous model with a telephoto zoom camera, enhancing the phone’s photographic capabilities.

In keeping with the latest trends, the Razr 50 Ultra/Razr+ 2024 will prominently feature artificial intelligence (AI) technology. Motorola will also introduce “Moto AI,” which will likely bring various smart features and enhancements to the device. While specific details about Moto AI are not available yet, it is clear that AI integration has become a crucial selling point for modern smartphones.

The Razr 50 Ultra/Razr+ 2024 aims to combine advanced technology with a nostalgic design, appealing to both tech enthusiasts and fans of the classic Razr series. With its upgraded display, improved water resistance, and enhanced camera system, this new model promises to deliver a superior user experience. As the launch date approaches, anticipation is building, and it will be interesting to see how Motorola’s latest offering competes in the ever-evolving smartphone market.

Motorola’s commitment to innovation and user-centric design is evident in the Razr 50 Ultra/Razr+ 2024. By incorporating cutting-edge features and AI technology, the company is poised to make a significant impact. The official unveiling on June 25 will provide a comprehensive look at what this new device has to offer, and consumers can look forward to exploring its capabilities soon.

