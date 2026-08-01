A new leak has given fans an early look at what appears to be the upcoming Motorola Razr 2026 Swarovski Edition. The special version of Motorola’s foldable smartphone is expected to continue the company’s partnership with Swarovski, bringing a premium design with crystal-inspired details.

According to the leaked renders, the new model closely resembles the previous Swarovski Edition released in 2025. It features a textured rear panel decorated with crystal-like studs arranged in a quilted pattern. The decorative design also extends to part of the upper section of the phone, just below the external display.

Leaked Renders Reveal Motorola Razr 2026 Swarovski Edition

One of the biggest changes this year appears to be the color. While last year’s Swarovski Edition came in a white Pantone shade called “Ice Melt,” the 2026 version is now in a black finish. The darker color gives the phone a more subtle and elegant appearance while keeping its signature luxury styling.

The leaked images also show the phone from multiple angles, revealing a familiar layout. The device includes the power button and volume controls on the side, a USB-C charging port at the bottom, stereo speakers, an external display, and a dual rear camera setup. Overall, the design remains largely unchanged from the standard Razr model.

The leak also reveals the accessories expected to come in the retail box. Buyers may receive a transparent protective case, a 33W charging adapter, and a USB-C charging cable along with the smartphone.

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Motorola has not officially announced the Swarovski Edition of the Razr 2026, so its launch date and pricing remain unknown. However, the previous Swarovski Edition debuted with a price tag of $999, suggesting the upcoming model will also be in a similar premium price range.

Motorola has released several special-edition Razr smartphones in recent years, including themed versions inspired by the FIFA World Cup and Paris Hilton. If the latest leak is accurate, the Swarovski Edition will once again offer a luxury option for users looking for a more distinctive foldable smartphone.