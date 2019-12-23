The Galaxy S10 Lite is expected to be launched in January 2020 along with S10 Lite. People are anxiously waiting for the lighter versions of both the devices. However, like always we have got the leaked Spec Sheet of Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite prior to its launch. The spec sheet is leaked by WinFuture.de.

We already have an idea regarding some of the specifications of the device, thanks to rumours and leaks.

Full Spec Sheet of Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite :

Note 10 Lite will have a big full HD+ screen of 6.7′ with Exynos 9810 chipset. The device will have a giant 4,500 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. As expected, most of the specifications are same as that of Note 10 currently available in markets. Both the devices include triple camera setup, 12 MP f/1.7 + 12 MP ultrawide-angle with an f/2.2 lens, 12 MP telephoto cam with 2x zoom and f/2.4 aperture. The difference in the camera is a selfie shooter as the front-facing camera in the device is 32 MP.

Note 10 Lite will have AMOLED Panel and will include an optical fingerprint sensor, unlike the ultrasonic version of its flagship variant. Note 10 Lite will have 6 GB RAM, 128 GB storage and a microSD slot for even more photos and videos.

Note 10 lite will also come with an S Pen and it will be working on the laters OS Android 10. The Price of the device is not announced yet.

