Leaked Specifications of Xiaomi Pad 6 and Pad 6 Pro

In 2021, we cam across some tablet from Chinese tech brand, Xiaomi named Xiaomi Pad 5 and Pad 5 Pro. These tablets had revolutionized the tablet range of company and many people loved them due to pricing and specifications. After than e across Pad 5 Pro 12.4 and Redmi Pad in 2022 which were also a success. Now for 2023, the company has planned more and even better tablets which means Xiaomi Pad 6 and Pad 6 Pro are in line now.

A tipster from Digital Chat Station came across the specification of these both devices.

According to him, both the upcoming Pad 6 models will come with a giant 11-inch IPS LCD displays with 2880x 1800px resolutions and 120/144Hz refresh rates. These panels will support HDR10+and Dolby Vision.

According to the sources of the tipster, Xiaomi Pad 6 will use Snapdragon 870 chipset whereas Pad 6 Pro being a high end model will come up with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. Coming to the RAM and Storage, the devices will have 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

Other than this the best thing is that both these tablets are also expected to come up with fingerprint scanners providing extra layer for security for users. Coming to one of the most important specification that is charging, the devices will support 67W fast charging.

