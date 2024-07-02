Leaked Specs and Pricing for Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra

Samsung’s summer Unpacked event is just around the corner, and anticipation is building for the official announcements of the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra. However, if you’re eager to learn more about these upcoming smartwatches, you might not have to wait much longer. A comprehensive leak has surfaced, detailing the specs, pricing, and colour options for Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra.

Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra: Key Specs

The Galaxy Watch 7 will be available in two sizes: 40mm and 44mm, with options for both Bluetooth-only and 4G variants. The Galaxy Watch Ultra, on the other hand, will come in a single 47mm size, offering both Bluetooth and 4G connectivity. Here is a detailed look at the leaked specifications:

Galaxy Watch Ultra:

Size and Weight: 47mm (47.4 x 47.1 x 12.1 mm), 60.5 g

47mm (47.4 x 47.1 x 12.1 mm), 60.5 g Materials: Titanium case, Sapphire crystal front, 3D Glass dial back

Titanium case, Sapphire crystal front, 3D Glass dial back Display: 1.5″ Super AMOLED (480×480), 327 ppi

1.5″ Super AMOLED (480×480), 327 ppi Processor: Exynos W1000

Exynos W1000 Memory and Storage: 2 GB RAM, 32 GB storage

2 GB RAM, 32 GB storage Battery: 590 mAh

590 mAh Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz & 5 GHz), NFC, GPS dual frequency (L1+L5)

Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz & 5 GHz), NFC, GPS dual frequency (L1+L5) OS: One UI Watch 6.0

One UI Watch 6.0 Sensors: GPS, light and geomagnetic sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer, temperature, heart rate, microphone, and speaker

GPS, light and geomagnetic sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer, temperature, heart rate, microphone, and speaker Resistance: IP6X dust protection, 10 ATM water resistance, MIL-STD-810H

IP6X dust protection, 10 ATM water resistance, MIL-STD-810H Compatibility: Android 11.0 or later, 1.5 GB RAM or higher

Android 11.0 or later, 1.5 GB RAM or higher Included in Box: Galaxy Watch Ultra 47 mm, Extreme Sport Band, USB-C wireless charger, user manual

**Galaxy Watch 7:**

Sizes and Weight:

– 40mm (40.4 x 40.4 x 9.7 mm), 28.9 g

– 44mm (44.4 x 44.4 x 9.7 mm), 33.8 g

– 40mm (40.4 x 40.4 x 9.7 mm), 28.9 g – 44mm (44.4 x 44.4 x 9.7 mm), 33.8 g Materials: Aluminum Armor case, Sapphire Glass front, 3D Glass dial back

Aluminum Armor case, Sapphire Glass front, 3D Glass dial back Display:

– 40mm: 1.3″ Super AMOLED (432×432), 330 ppi

– 44mm: 1.5″ Super AMOLED (480×480), 327 ppi

– 40mm: 1.3″ Super AMOLED (432×432), 330 ppi – 44mm: 1.5″ Super AMOLED (480×480), 327 ppi Processor: Exynos W1000

Exynos W1000 Memory and Storage: 2 GB RAM, 32 GB storage

2 GB RAM, 32 GB storage Battery:

– 40mm: 300 mAh

– 44mm: 425 mAh

– 40mm: 300 mAh – 44mm: 425 mAh C onnectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz & 5 GHz), NFC, GPS dual frequency (L1+L5)

Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz & 5 GHz), NFC, GPS dual frequency (L1+L5) OS: One UI Watch 6.0

One UI Watch 6.0 Sensors: GPS, light and geomagnetic sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer, temperature, heart rate, microphone, and speaker

GPS, light and geomagnetic sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer, temperature, heart rate, microphone, and speaker Resistance: IP6X dust protection, 5 ATM water resistance, MIL-STD-810H

IP6X dust protection, 5 ATM water resistance, MIL-STD-810H Compatibility: Android 11.0 or later, 1.5 GB RAM or higher

Android 11.0 or later, 1.5 GB RAM or higher Included in Box:

– Galaxy Watch 7 40mm and Sport Band

– Galaxy Watch 7 44mm and Sport Band

– USB-C wireless charger, user manual

Colour Options and Pricing

In terms of colour options, the Galaxy Watch 7 will be available in Green, Cream, and Silver. The 40mm Bluetooth-only version will be offered in Green and Cream, while the 44mm version will come in Green and Silver. The Galaxy Watch Ultra will be available in Titanium Gray, Titanium Silver, and Titanium White.

Pricing details for the European market have also been leaked:

Galaxy Watch 7:

– 40mm Bluetooth: €319 (~$343 USD)

– 44mm Bluetooth: €349 (~$375 USD)

– 40mm Bluetooth and 4G: €369 (~$396 USD)

– 44mm Bluetooth and 4G: €399 (~$429 USD)

Galaxy Watch Ultra: €699 (~$751 USD)

Upcoming Unpacked Event

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled for July 10 at 9:00 AM ET. Alongside the new Galaxy smartwatches, the event is expected to feature announcements about Samsung’s latest foldable devices and a new smart ring. With the leak providing a detailed preview, fans and potential buyers now have a clearer idea of what to expect from Samsung’s latest wearable technology.

Stay tuned for the official announcements at the Unpacked event, where Samsung will unveil these exciting new additions to their Galaxy lineup.

