Recently, a source provided the details regarding the important specs of the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 only days before its official release. The new MediaTek chipset will compete with Qualcomm’s forthcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Apple’s Bionic A16 SoC. There are various enhancements that will increase the chipset’s performance and efficiency.

The chipset will be built on TSMC’s 4nm technology and use the Immortalis-G715 GPU. It looks to have a single Cortex X1 core clocked at 3.05GHz, three Cortex A715 cores clocked at 2.85GHz, and four Cortex A510 cores clocked at 2.0GHz. Additionally, the arrangement is touted to offer improved cameras and network performance.

Leaked Specs Show Dimensity 9200 to Rival Flagship chipsets from Qualcomm & Apple

In the meanwhile, the Immortalis-G715 GPU will have the technology for ray tracing that improves shadow and light depth effects. The construction procedure and MediaTek’s technology have prepared the road for the efficiency and performance boost.

The new chipset will be introduced alongside the Vivo X90 in the following weeks, according to the source. The Manhattan ES 3.0 benchmark showed that the Dimensity 9200 GPU outperformed the Apple Bionic A16 SoC. The Dimensity 9200 achieved 328 FPS, whereas the Apple A16 along with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 achieved 280 FPS.

Compared to its predecessor, the Dimensity 9000, the GPU’s performance has increased dramatically. According to sources, the next MediaTek flagship’s GPU performance will be comparable to that of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Date of Release:

The MediaTek Dimensity 9200 will be released on November 8, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC will be released between November 15 and 17 at Qualcomm’s summit.

