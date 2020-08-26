Leaked Video of LG Wing Reveals Rotating Dual Screens

The very first concept video of foldable phones that we had come across three years back was released by no other than LG. However after than the company decided to maintain silence, while on the other hand Samsung and Huawei launched their foldable line which was not a hit actually. Now apart from Samsung and Huawei, Xiaomi and OPPO are also said to be working on foldable devices. Taking inspiration, it seems LG is once again ready to experiment with a rolling device after it’s done with offering so-called dual-screen accessories. Named LG Wing, the device is rumored to arrive before the end of this year.

LG Wing: The Next Big Addition in Foldable Family

The LG rolling device will have two screens, one will be 6.8” that can be rotated to form a T form factor. There is a second and much smaller 4-inch display that sits underneath the main screen. When the device is opened in a ‘T’, you can see a wing-like mechanism. As shown in the leaked video below, the device is sitting sideways in-car holder, when opened the screen will be displayed landscape.

Though we have not seen this type of real-life use cases, it’s an intriguing concept. But if this concept turns into reality, it would be great to see a device that will have a separate screen for media controls. Whether it gets launched or not, but we should praise the company for thinking out of the box.

The device will be powered by Snapdragon 765 or 765G. Well, we have good details regarding the device, However,r whether it will turn in to reality or not still remains a mystery.

