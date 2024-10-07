Leaked Video Reveals Several New Upgrades in Upcoming MacBook Pro

Recently, a Russian YouTube channel Wylascom shared a video showing an unannounced 14-inch MacBook Pro equipped with Apple’s new M4 chip. The unboxing video hints at many new upgrades, that will surely enhance the user experience.

Among the new upgrades, the most noteworthy involves the new faster M4 chip with a 10-core CPU. The leaked benchmark results suggest a performance boost, which could be seen as a selling point for the device. It is pertinent to mention here that Apple previously introduced the M4 chip in the iPad Pro, which significantly boosted its performance.

Moreover, the leaks indicate that the base model will arrive with 16GB of RAM, confirming earlier rumors that this could become the standard for all future Macbooks. In addition, it’s expected to feature three Thunderbolt 4 ports, which is also an upgrade from previous generations.

Another good news for the users is the availability of the Space Black color option for the base 14-inch MacBook Pro, which was previously limited to higher-end models only.

Gurman expects Apple to officially announce its M4 Mac lineup in late October, with availability possibly starting on November 1. While the authenticity of this leak remains unconfirmed, it has certainly heightened the excitement around the upcoming MacBook Pro models.

