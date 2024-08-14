Leaks Reveal Launch Date & Specs for Galaxy S24 FE

Samsung is preparing to launch the Galaxy S24 FE, with support pages for the smartphone now live on the company’s official website. The company hasn’t released any official statement about the S24 FE, however, leaks have revealed a potential launch date and detailed specifications. According to ET news, the Galaxy S24 FE is expected to be rolled out globally in October, while the Galaxy A16 will be launched in December.

According to the previous leaks, the Galaxy S24 FE will arrive with the Exynos 2400e chipset and will run on Samsung’s One UI 6.1.1. It will feature a 4,565 mAh battery, which promises up to 29 hours of video playback and up to 78 hours of music playback.

In terms of display, the smartphone will feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a peak brightness of 1,900 nits. The Gorilla Glass Victus+ will protect the display. Moreover, the S24 FE will arrive with a centered punch-hole design that will house the 10MP selfie camera. On the rear side, the phone will have a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

The Galaxy S24 FE will be launched in different colors, including yellow, silver/white, graphite, green, and blue. As the launch date approaches, we will get to know more about the specifications of the S24 FE, so stay tuned with us.

