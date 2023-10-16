Leaks Suggest Apple May Launch a Cheaper Version of Vision Pro

The next-generation Virtual Reality headset Vision Pro from Apple will be launched in early 2024. It’s anticipated to cost around $3,499, which is quite exorbitant and out of reach for most of the customers. Also, as per a source, Apple already has plans for a cheaper version of the Vision Pro, however, it would still cost you around $1500.

Famous leaker Gurman has stated that Apple “has internally discussed prices ranging from $1,500 to $2,500” for the cheaper Vision Pro headset. Even if it costs $1500, it would still be three times the price of the just released Meta Quest 3 headset which has a starting price of $499.99.

Gurman believes that in order to get the price down, the “cheaper” Apple Vision Pro would certainly have lower resolution displays in comparison to the first-gen model. It would also have an iPhone-based processor rather than one based on Apple’s Mac CPU. Furthermore, the leaker believes that the affordable version might also have fewer external cameras and sensors and may also not include the Eyesight feature that puts a picture of the wearer’s eyes on its external display.

While Apple’s proposed price range isn’t exactly “cheap,” the idea of a $1,500 price tag is perhaps more enticing. However, whether the incorporation of an iPhone processor and other hardware alterations would still provide a top-notch software experience is questionable.

