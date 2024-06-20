Leaks Suggest Galaxy S25 Ultra to Get a Camera Upgrade

There are almost 6 months remaining since the launch of Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S25 series. Ahead of the official launch, the GalaxyClub claims to reveal the camera specs of upcoming devices. While the users may be expecting an upgrade in the cameras of all the devices, that’s not the case. According to the leaks, only the Galaxy S25 Ultra (the most high-end device in the lineup) is getting a notable camera upgrade. On the other hand, the vanilla S25 and the S25+ will be featuring the same hardware as we have witnessed in their predecessors.

According to the leaks, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will possibly feature an enhanced 200 MP main sensor, 50 MP ultrawide, along with two 50 MP 3x and 5x telephoto lenses.

On the other hand, the tipster claims that the Galaxy S25 and S25+ will be equipped with the triple-camera setup on the back and retain the 12MP selfie camera. It implies that the S25 and S25+ will be the fourth generation of Samsung’s flagship lineup to feature the same camera hardware.

Furthermore, the leak suggests the Galaxy S25’s battery capacity is getting a bump; however, it didn’t elaborate further. There is a lot of time until the official launch, so we may get more accurate information regarding the cameras in the Samsung S25 series.

