Leaks Suggest Intel i5-12600K CPU Outperforms AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800X at A Considerably Low Price

We already know that Intel is working on a number of chipsets to be powered by low to high-end devices. Now some recent leaks have suggested that Intel i5-12600K CPU outperforms AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800X at a considerably low price. sources close to Moore’s Law Is Dead claim that the upcoming Alder Lake desktop processors from Intel could provide quite a few surprises, especially in the mid-range sector.

The high-end i9 models will most likely beat the AMD Ryzen 5000 competition, but this tier hardly ever offers the best price/performance ratio. The real value is supposed to come from the mid-range tiers, so the i5-12600K has a real chance to shine this time around.

The upcoming i5-12600K will come with 6 big cores and 4 little cores. The chipset will not only be about 20% faster than the Ryzen 5 5600X, but it may also beat the Ryzen 7 5800X by around 5% in multi-core loads. It is also saying that the Gracemont little cores could provide more performance than currently expected (apparently exceed Skylake’s IPC), especially with the new Windows 11 scheduling, and this will help the i5 models become very competitive mid-tier products.

Similarly, the i7 and i9 Alder Lake models are expected to be more powerful than the Ryzen 5000 counterparts. But on the other hand, the i5 is supposed to be more energy-efficient and match the TDP of an R7 5800X.

As mentioned above, the pricing will be competitive too. The leaks suggest that the i5-12600K should be priced similar to the i5-11600K, so it could be in the range of $300 – 350. Also, the KF models without iGPU will still be a thing and the i5-12600KF will probably slide under $300.

Now, this price difference against the R7 5800X will most likely be offset by the fact that Alder Lake requires new motherboards. DDR5 modules are not really a must, since Alder Lake still supports DDR4. If we consider separate cooler costs and adding all these up plus the jump to Windows 11, final costs should be around the same as with an R7 5800X system. However, the gaming performance is slightly better.

On the other hand, AMD has a rival for Alder Lake with the 3D V-Cache Ryzen 5000 models. But these will launch in early 2022, which allows Intel to dominate the market for at least a few months. I must say, the pricing of the i5 model is fairly competitive, we still need to see if Intel is able to provide decent supplies for Q421.

