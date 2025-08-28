Do you want to learn video editing on Instagram? If yes, then get ready, the company itself will teach you how to do it. Instagram has launched a new educational video series designed to help creators get the best out of its “Edits” video editing app. This tool has been growing quickly and is now becoming an essential part of many creators’ content process. With the new series, Instagram wants to make it easier for everyone to understand how to use Edits effectively.

A popular creator Adrian Per will host the series and will guide viewers through various techniques and tools within the app. Instagram says the series will have 20 episodes in total, covering a wide range of topics. These include basic elements, such as camera framing, as well as more advanced features, like keyframe editing. The goal is to give creators practical skills that can improve the look and quality of their videos.

Learn Video Editing on Instagram: New Edits Tutorial Series

The first five episodes have already been released. These focus on useful topics such as camera placement, using the teleprompter, and working with key frames. Each episode explains the tools in a simple way, showing creators how to make their videos more engaging. More episodes will roll out during the rest of the year, creating a complete learning path for anyone interested in leveling up their video editing skills.

Instagram has been making regular updates to the Edits app, almost on a weekly basis. New features are added often, and many of them are designed to make video content look more professional. For example, one of the recent updates introduced revised analytics, which helps creators track how their content is performing. Another update added safe zone mapping, which ensures that key visuals in the video are not blocked by on-screen buttons or user interface elements. These small but important details can make a big difference when publishing content.

However, some of the advanced functions, like key frame editing, are not always easy to master. They give creators powerful control over how their videos look, but they can also be confusing for beginners. This is where the new education series becomes especially useful. By following Adrian Per’s tutorials, creators can learn how to use these tools step by step, making it less overwhelming and more accessible.

Instagram has also shared that all 20 episodes will eventually be available in a dedicated “Tutorials” section on the Edits mini-site. In addition, the company will post the selected episodes on the Creators’ profile inside the Instagram app, making it easy for users to access them directly.

The series highlights how Instagram is not just focusing on giving creators new tools but also on helping them learn how to use them properly. By offering clear tutorials and guidance, Instagram is encouraging more creators to experiment with video editing and share better quality content.

For creators, this is an opportunity to gain new skills without needing professional editing software. The Edits app is free, user-friendly, and integrated directly into Instagram, making it a convenient choice. With this educational series, Instagram is showing that it wants to support creators in every step of their content journey — from filming and editing to publishing and growing their audience.

This new approach could also help Instagram compete with other platforms like TikTok and YouTube, where video editing has long been a key feature. By making Edits more powerful and easier to understand, Instagram is ensuring that its creators can keep up with trends and produce high-quality videos that stand out.

As more episodes roll out, creators will have access to a full library of tips and tricks. Whether it’s learning how to frame a shot, plan video ideas, or explore advanced editing options, the series aims to cover it all. For anyone serious about content creation, it might be worth keeping an eye on these tutorials and applying them to future projects.