LEAs Put 62 blasphemers on social media Behind the bars

With the growing wave of blasphemous content on social media, Law enforcement agencies (LEAs) are constantly trying to arrest people who are involved in these criminal activities. According to the statistics provided, almost 62 blasphemers on social media are put behind the bars and among them, 9 are given capital punishment by the trial courts. Two of the people have also got the death penalty from the high court. Moreover, people who are involved in blasphemy trials are not even granted bail.

Keeping in view the growing blasphemous content and blasphemers on social media, there are multiple organizations that have joined hands and are trying their best to work on it. These organizations include Namoos-e-Risalat Lawyers Forum Pakistan, Legal Thinkers Forum, Tehreek Tehfuz Namoos-e-Risalat Pakistan, World Khatm-e-Nabuwat Council, Anjuman Ashqaan-e-Muhammad, Tehfuz Khatm-e-Nabuwat Forum, Tehfuz Khatm-e-Nabuwat Wukla Forum, Legal and Cyber Experts Forum, Razakaran-e-Khatm-e-Nabuwat and Islamabad Bar Association. These organizations pursue blasphemous cases till their conclusions.

General Sheraz Ahmad Farooqui, Secretart Legal Commission on Blasphemy Pakistan revealed that with the help of Cyber Crime Wing, FIA has booked an accused who was involved in the publication of the sacred books Quran and Bible on social media. He also told that Sana Ullah was also awarded a death sentence twice by Anti-Terrorist Court, Peshawar for spreading blasphemous content on social media.

He also told that a woman named Rabia Peerni is arrested when FIR was registered against her for being accused of the desecration of Islamic values and injunctions publicly. She made a number of videos like that on social media.

Further, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has also reactivated the Web Evaluation Cell with the goal of controlling the increasing blasphemous incidents on social media.

Muhammad Umar Butt, a Spokesperson from the Ministry of Religious Affairs, told that people can report blasphemous content on social media by writing an email to the official email address: [email protected], Facebook page: @mora.official or WhatsApp number: 0306 3332555.

Also Read: What is Blasphemous Content and why shouldn’t you be involved in this?