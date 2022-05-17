Leaving WhatsApp Groups May Become Less Unpleasant Now

If you use WhatsApp, you must have known that different groups exist on it. Annoyingly, people can add you to these groups without even asking. Most of you have experienced this when you see a notification on your phone that someone has added you to the group. How annoying! All because they are not asking for your permission. Adding to a group without telling? Bad! You want to leave those groups, but family members or friends sometimes form these. So you stay because it’s less awkward than leaving and making it clear you didn’t wish to be there initially. WhatsApp, on the other hand, may help things move forward.

Leaving the Group Silently

According to insiders, WhatsApp is developing a new feature that allows users to silently exit groups. According to a screenshot of the new functionality, when you quit a group, other members will not be notified. You and the WhatsApp group admin will be the only ones who know you’ve left the group. Yes! It is really helpful to people like you who are not fans of annoying family discussions and dirty politics.

How Will Things work?

WhatsApp is an excellent messaging app used worldwide for its prompt response and user-friendliness. The same is the case with this upcoming update. If a group member leaves, WhatsApp notifies everyone in the group. You may only upset one person – the group admin — as a result of the new functionality rather than everyone in the group. It implies no one will get hurt, and you will feel a little less awkward leaving such groups. According to WhatsApp Beta Information, the functionality is in the works and will be available in the app’s beta version for Android and iOS soon.

